Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi lamented that the 2015 nuclear deal is not a one-way road and the EU has not fulfilled its promises.

Making the remarks in a joint conference with the visiting Acting Director General of IAEA Cornel Feruta on Sunday, he said the EU was expected to replace the US, compensating for Washington’s withdrawal from the deal, but unfortunately Europeans have not been able to act upon the made promises.

“Much worse are the remarks of the EU spokesman saying Europeans will be committed to JCPOA as long as Iran does so. I wonder if they feel being committed to the deal till the present time? They have not acted accordingly till the present day,” Salehi said, as quoted by Mehr news agency.

He also announced that the Islamic Republic considers the deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), not a one-way road.

“This was expected to be a two-way road and if it remains a one-way road, Iran will take proper decisions as it has taken the three known steps since now.”

Ali Akbar Salehi met and held talks with Cornel Feruta on Sunday morning in Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to discuss Iran-IAEA ongoing cooperation.

This is Feruta’s first visit to Iran after the Romanian diplomat took over the IAEA after its previous director general, Yukiya Amano, passed away on July 22.

His visit came two days after Iran activated advanced centrifuges in third nuclear deal step.

Spokesman for Iran’s nuclear energy organization said on Sunday that the country is nearing the stage where it has to quit its technical commitments to the JCPOA if the European side fails to change tactics regarding its own commitments to the deal.

