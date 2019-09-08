Yemeni drones carried out an offensive operation against strategic military target in Khamis Mushait, Al-Massirah reported.

The Yemeni Beirut-based TV channel quoted Yemeni armed forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree as saying that Yemeni Qasif K-2 drones accurately hit a strategic military target in the southwestern Saudi city.

The fresh attack comes in retaliation to continuous Saudi-led coalition’s crimes committed against Yemeni people, the spokesman added.

Yemeni drones in previous days hit several Saudi targets including King Khaled air base in Khamis Mushait and Asir.

Yemeni revolutionary forces have been in the lasts months intensifying missile and drone attacks against Saudi bases and airports used to launch strikes against Yemeni people.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led Coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally

Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Massirah