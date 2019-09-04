Israel’s latest public opinion poll yesterday showed that the leader of the Yisrael Beiteinu party, Avigdor Lieberman, was continuing to gain nine seats and “remain the biggest obstacle to forming a right-wing government two weeks before elections.”

The study also said that the supporter of the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had fallen from 43 per cent two weeks ago to 39 per cent.

“Netanyahu’s Likud party had won 32 seats, Benny Gantz’s Kahol Lavan party 31 seats, Arab-majority alliance Joint List 10 seats, and the right-wing union led by Ayelet Shaked as well as Lieberman’s party stood at nice seats,” the study pointed out.

The poll noted that the Democratic Union had gained one vote, rising to seven, while the Labor Party had at six seats.

It is worth noting that Netanyahu had tried to benefit from air strikes on one of Hezbollah sites in Damascus as well as the drone attack on Beirut’s southern suburb to reinforce his electoral power; however, Hezbollah decisive response by destroying a military vehicle in Avivim and killing or injuring on board has deteriorated the Zionist PM’s poll conditions.

Source: Al-Manar English Website