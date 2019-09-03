Yemeni forces on Tuesday fired a barrage of ballistic missiles at Saudi’s Najran International Airport.

Yemeni armed forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced the operation, saying the missiles, of Badr -1 kind, hit military targets in the airport.

Najran airport is now out of service after the attack, according to Saree, who stressed that the missiles accurately hit their targets.

The attack comes in retaliation for Saudi-led aggression continued crimes and blockade against Yemeni people, the spokesman said, as quoted by Al-Massirah TV channel.

The number of strikes in the last two days reached 52, Saree added, stressing that the missile attack on Najran airport meets International law standards as it hits military targets.

Yemeni revolutionary forces have been in the lasts months intensifying missile and drone attacks against Saudi bases and airports used to launch strikes against Yemeni people.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led Coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally

Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Massirah