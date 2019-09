The Zionist occupation troops did not dare to appear on Lebanon’s border one day after Hezbollah attacked a military base in Avivim settlement, hitting a vehicle and killing or injuring soldiers on board.

Al-Manar correspondent Ali Shoaib reported the Israeli alert, showing, in contrast, the Lebanese case of calm.

The following photos show the occupied Palestinian side of the border where the Israeli soldiers did not dare to appear amid absence of military patrols in the area.