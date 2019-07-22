Israeli occupation forces began razing a number of Palestinian homes south of Al-Quds (Jerusalem) early Monday, in the greatest demolition operation since 1976.

a move which has drawn international concern.

Dozens of Israeli police and military sealed off at least four buildings in the Sur Baher area close to the Israeli security barrier cutting off the occupied West Bank early Monday, AFP reported.

An earthmover later started demolishing a partially-built two-storey-building.

Reporters were prevented from reaching the area while residents and activists were dragged out of the homes.

One Palestinian man yelled “I want to die here”, after being forced out.

The buildings are close to separation barrier which cuts off the occupied West Bank and the.

Palestinians accuse the Zionist entity of using security as a pretext to force them out of the area as part of long-term efforts to expand settlements and roads linking them.

They also point out that most of the buildings are located in areas meant to be under Palestinian Authority civilian control under the agreements between the Palestinian and Israeli governments.

Ismail Abadiyeh, who lives in one of the buildings under threat with his family, said they would be left homeless.

“We will be on the street,” he told AFP.

According to UN humanitarian affairs agency OCHA, the ruling affects 10 buildings already built or under construction, including around 70 apartments.

European Union diplomats recently toured the area and the United Nations has called on the Zionist regime to abandon the demolition plan.

Residents fear another 100 buildings in the area in a similar situation could be at risk in the near future.

Source: Agencies