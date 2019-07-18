The Israeli newspaper Yediot Ahronot reported that the Emirati withdrawal from Yemen has frustrated the Zionist officials who viewed it as a complete defeat for their ally, Saudi.

The paper added that the Zionists can benefit from the Yemeni sample in preparation for the upcoming war with Hezbollah in Lebanon, considering that the air force alone is unable to settle any battle.

Ynet also mentioned that the Zionist entity will face Hezbollah alone just as Saudi was left to fight alone in Yemen, adding that the war must never last for a long time for this may cause much losses.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Ynet