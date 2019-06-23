Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said many regional and international problems are result of dictatorship and bullying of some countries like the US which are rooted in violating international regulations and following the path of unilateralism.

Addressing a meeting with President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Gabriela Cuevas Barron, President Rouhani said that the IPU has always played a positive role in direction and proximity of parliaments and the public opinion for their coordination in important political and social issues.

The Iranian president added that developing parliamentary and international cooperation is important in solving issues like terrorism, unilateralism and environmental problems.

Referring to good cooperation between Iran and the IPU, he described as important discussing important international subjects and exchanging views of MPs from various countries participating in the IPU meetings.

He pointed to de-escalation of tensions, avoiding any conflict between military forces and developing peace and stability in the region and the world as fixed approach adopted by Iran.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian president referred to the US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and violation of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, and said those countries which are following the resolution are today under the US pressure and sanctions.

Rouhani reiterated that the US has started economic terrorism against Iranians and has even sanctioned drugs and food.

Referring to the US interventionist military presence as cause of many problems in the region, he said even oil platforms, cargo vessels and passenger planes were attacked by the US in the past and now they have sent their spy drone to Iran’s airspace.

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Rouhani termed the US aggression as start of new tensions in the region, saying the region is so sensitive and the security of Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman is of importance for many countries.

He urged all international bodies to show suitable reaction to the US aggressive approach.

Highlighting the US interventions in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and recently in Yemen, the Iranian president said that Tehran believes that regional countries should safeguard all areas in the world and the Persian Gulf.

He went on to say that Iran is interested in promoting friendly relations with Latin American countries which will benefit both sides.

Meanwhile, Cuevas Barron said Iran is playing a major and powerful role in line with solving conflicts peacefully and promoting multilateralism in the world.

She added that the JCPOA proved that multilateralism and interaction for maintaining peace in the region and the world is important.

Cuevas Barron, meantime, described Iran as a powerful country in the region, and said the world should learn from Iran’s successful experience as regard interaction and should also respect international talks and agreements.

She went on to say that the IPU has commonalities with Iran on international issues and believes that unilateralism will not be a solution to international issues.

Describing the JCPOA as a good example of multilateralism in international system, Cuevas Barron expressed hope for Europe to do its responsibility under the nuclear deal.

Source: Mehr News Agency