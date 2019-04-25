China said Thursday its navy warned off a French warship that had entered the Taiwan Strait earlier this month, and lodged an official protest over the rare move by a European power.

Chinese defense ministry spokesman Ren Guoqiang said the French warship “illegally entered China’s territorial waters” on April 7.

“The Chinese military sent warships in accordance with the law, in order to identify the French ship, and warn it to sail away,” Ren said at a monthly press briefing.”The Chinese side has already made solemn representations to the French side.”

“The Chinese military is always on high alert and firmly defends the sovereignty and security of the country,” he added. Ren did not identify the vessel but a French frigate, the Vendemiaire, had been expected to take part in an international naval parade commemorating the 70th anniversary of China’s navy earlier this week.

The French ship never showed up, without an explanation from either country.

Source: AFP