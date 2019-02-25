Yemen’s Ansarullah leader Sayyed Abdol Malik Al-Houthi reiterated readiness to abide by Sweden agreement pertaining the ceasefire in Hodeidah, adding that the other party is trying to evade commitment to the pact.

Sayyed Al-Houthi also stressed that the Yemeni army and popular committees are ready to confront any attempt by the Saudi-led forces to return back to the military option, warning UAE against resorting to such a track.

Sayyed Al-Houthi also warned against the enemies’ attempts to stir up a sedition among the Yemenis and push them to conflict and partition according to their belongings.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Manar English Website