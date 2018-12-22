United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi that the US “is still committed to fighting” ISIL Takfiri group in Iraq and other areas despite its planned withdrawal of troops from Syria.

The two men discussed US’ decision to pull out troops from Syria, Abdul Mahdi’s office said Saturday in a statement.

They also discussed Washington’s decision to grant Iraq a 90-day extension on a waiver from sanctions against Iran that would allow Baghdad to purchase electricity from Tehran, the statement added.

Source: Reuters