Three people have been stabbed in a machete attack at a health center in east London.

The incident occurred at a doctor’s surgery in St Stephen’s Road, Tower Hamlets.

A man has been arrested and the condition of those injured is not known.

Police stressed that the incident was not terror related.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: “Police were called at 11:06hrs on Wednesday, 19 December to reports of a stabbing at a health center on St Stephen’s Road, Tower Hamlets.

“Officers, including specialist firearms officers, attended and found three people (no further details) suffering from stab injuries.

“They were taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service; their injuries are not being treated as life-threatening.

“A man (no further details at this early stage) was detained nearby and taken to hospital suffering from an injury. Cordons remain in place while enquiries are ongoing. This incident is not terror related.”

Witnesses at the scene described a huge police presence and reported seeing a man arrested.

