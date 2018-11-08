The command of the Yemeni forces circulated a footage which shows the recent operations against the Saudi-led mercenaries on the Western Coast, which left scores of the aggression troops dead or inured and destroyed much of their munitions.

The command of the Yemeni armed forces had announced cutting off the four main supply lines to the Saudi-led mercenaries on the Western Coast.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Manar English Website