Newspapers and websites plastered with the unwillingness of Gina Haspel, Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, during her visit to Turkey, to follow up the audio recordings that reportedly proves Khashoggi was tortured. If “Haspel”, the expert in prison torture, couldn’t bear the dramatic torture and excessive cruelty to which Khashoggi was subjected, then how terrible are those scenes that made her stop watching the recordings?

Provided with the facts that Haspel has reported, which are now in the hands of President Donald Trump, and with the Congress’ demand to know the dubious details of the consulate’s crime, further pressure is placed on the U.S. president to stop keeping up with the Saudi prince, the liar who confesses to his crime in a piecemeal manner. As for Trump, he chose to be the confused defense lawyer who adopts a different position everyday, which made him something to laugh at by both Republicans and Democrats. He finds himself powerless when it comes to persuading US voters, during the midterm elections campaign, with his carrot and stick approach that he uses when dealing with Saudi Arabia.

Washington Post and New York Times both exerted a lot of pressure on Donald Trump by supporting who’ve been trying to escape the tyrannical kingdom. Trump has become a hostage of his own indispensable decisions, not on the level of imposing sanctions on Saudi Arabia, nor in the excessive demand for overthrowing Bin Salman, but rather by calling for an immediate end to the Saudi war in Yemen to counter the consequences of this crime. Britain and the United Nation hailed his decision, as well as some European countries who denounced this war ever since it broke out.

The US dodge in the condemnation of Saudi Arabia began with the former President Barack Obama who opted for diluting thousands of cases filed by the families of the victims of September 11 against the Saudi government, given that most terrorists were Saudis. That was followed by another dodge in the “Trump era” who he opted for procrastination in the lawsuit that was filed by the Saudi billionaire Ahmed Al-Asrawi in February against Mohammed bin Salman for the offence of beating, torturing and stealing his wealth, which is worth ten billion dollars. Bin Salman forced him to drop the suit by detaining him and other princes in the Riyadh’s Ritz hotel. This actually means that the American judiciary is governed by the timing of the political institution.

The new surge of the billionaire whose lawsuit against Mohammad Bin Salman has been upheld to the federal court, that has the right to summon Bin Salman and take over Saudi private and sovereign wealth in the United States, was followed by another surges of Saudi dissidents across the world, whether media profs, politicians or even princes who were forcibly or voluntarily exiled to escape the kings’ injustice.

One of these dissidents was Prince Khalid bin Farhan al-Saud, lives in Germany, who quoted the following phrase, “There’s a Deep State in Saudi Arabia.” This phrase was previously used by the Turkish president adviser Yasin Aktay who accused the deep state in the kingdom of killing Jamal Khashoggi.

The Saudi prince has asserted during an interview from his exile in Germany that Mohammad Bin Salman is doomed, and the “Deep State” that stands behind the decisions of the Allegiance Commission has to overthrow Bin Salman immediately, without taking the permission of the stubborn King Salman.

The prince added that the Deep State has no time to save the Saudi throne because of the health condition of king Salman. As soon as he dies, Bin Salman will automatically inherit the throne. At that time, Bin Salman’s opponents, whether Saudi princes or the clan elders who usually support the throne and reject Mohammad Bin Salman who committed reckless adventures in Yemen and besieged Qatar, will revolt. The exiled prince who knows the secrets of this kingdom doesn’t exclude the possibility that there would be shootings and assassinations within the walls of the palace, if the king dies and Bin Salman tries to ascend the throne. The military and security forces officially held by MBS will soon collapse and split cased on tribal affiliations and family loyalties to the senior officers.

In the meantime, waiting for the release of the full investigations of the Turkish Prosecutor General, the presence or departure of Mohammed bin Salman is a pointless detail, because the halo of the kingdom has collapsed internally and externally as a structure of cardboard built on the sand. It is enough to follow up the official media spokesmen in the European countries, Germany, France and Britain in particular, in addition to the American media, to make sure that the saw that slayed Khashoggi has cut the Saudi sword that is flapping around the flag of the Kingdom. The fate of the Saudi throne has become a hostage to the documents and recordings carried by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. All countries that advocate human rights will place Saudi Arabia on the blacklist of terrorism because the international public opinion, terrified by the details of the crime, cannot pity corrupt regimes that fail to confront a family kingdom that fights human rights once by a sword and sometimes by chainsaw.

Source: Al-Manar Website