Twelve Malian soldiers were killed in attacks on their base in the volatile center of the country, the army said Tuesday, in the latest violence to hit the West African state.

In a statement, Mali’s military said an army outpost in the central Mopti region was attacked overnight, leaving nine soldiers dead and an unidentified number of wounded.

Militants also attacked reinforcements sent to the base on Tuesday morning, killing three soldiers and wounding 10, according to a provisional tally.

Source: AFP