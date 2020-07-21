President Rouhani informed that he has discussed regional health issues under the outbreak of Covid-19 with Al-Kadhimi.

“I assure the Iraqi nation that Iran will stand beside them by supplying the required health products and medicine in the fight against the coronavirus,” the Iranian President said.

The Iranian President added that Iran-Iraq trade ties are planned to hit 20 billion per annum in the future.

He also paid tribute to both countries’ commanders, Lt. Gen. Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was martyred by the direct order of the US President in Baghdad, in January 2020.

President Rouhani also reiterated Iran’s readiness to ensure security and stability in Iraq.

Al-Kadhimi, for his turn, named expansion of mutual ties with Iran as the main purpose of his visit to Tehran. He said Tehran-Baghdad ties are historic.

President Rouhani welcomed Al-Kadhimi at Tehran’s Islamic Summit Conference Hall on Tuesday. The two officials held a private meeting before attending the press conference.

The meeting was held at the presence of Iranian Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki, Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami, Iranian oil minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami, Caretaker of Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade Hossein Modarres Khiabani, and The Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdolnaser Hemmati.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi arrived in the Iranian capital Tehran on Tuesday noon to hold talks with senior Iranian officials, including the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.