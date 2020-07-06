China warned Canada on Monday that it would retaliate over Ottawa’s decision to suspend an extradition treaty with Hong Kong and halt exports of sensitive military gear because of a new national security law.

“China strongly condemns this and reserves the right to make further response. All consequences arising therefrom will be borne by Canada,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a regular briefing.

“Any attempt to put pressure on China will never succeed,” Zhao said.

“China urges Canada to immediately correct its mistakes and stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs and China’s internal affairs in any way, so as to avoid further damage to China-Canada relations.”

Canada on Friday suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong to protest the new national security law China has enacted in the financial hub.

“Canada is a firm believer in the ‘one country, two systems’ framework,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, referring to the semi-autonomous model adopted after Britain returned Hong Kong to China in 1997.

The Chinese legislation enacted last week outlaws acts of subversion, secession, terrorism and colluding with foreign forces.

Beijing has faced a groundswell of criticism, primarily from Western nations, over the law, which increases China’s control over Hong Kong.

China’s leaders said that the suite of powers will restore stability after a year of sometimes violent protests and will not stifle freedoms.

Source: AFP