Coronavirus has so far infected 235,429 people in the country. COVID-19 has claimed lives of 154 people in the country in the past 24 hours, Sima Sadat Lari added.

The novel coronavirus disease has infected 2,566 people across Iran in the past 24 hours, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.

Speaking in her daily briefing, Dr. Sima Sadat Lari said with the cases, the total number of infections in the country is now standing at 235,429.

She also added that 154 people died of the disease in the past 24 hours, putting the total number of deaths in the country at 11,260.

Moreover, 196,446 patients have recovered from COVID-19 and/or have been discharged from hospitals while 3,123 patients are in critical condition.

Over 1,744,958 COVID-19 tests have so far been taken across the country, she added.

Lari went on to say that provinces of Khuzestan, Kordestan, West Azarbaijan, Kermanshah, and Hormozgan have red status while the condition in provinces of Bushehr, Ilam, East Azarbaijan, and Khorasan Razavi is becoming alarming.