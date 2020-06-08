The number of coronavirus positive cases who have recovered from the infectious disease in Iran has surpassed 136,000, the Health Ministry’s spokesman announced.

In remarks at a daily press conference on Monday, Kianoosh Jahanpoor said at least 136,360 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far and have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

He also put the death toll from COVID-19 in Iran at 8,351, saying the disease has taken the lives of 70 patients over the past 24 hours.

The number of people tested positive for COVID-19 infection in Iran has risen to 173,832 following the detection of 2,043 new cases since Sunday noon, the spokesman added.

Among those undergoing treatment in medical centers at present, 2,619 coronavirus patients have critical health conditions because of more severe infection, Jahanpoor noted.

The spokesman said the situation in the southwestern province of Khuzestan is still critical.

He went on to say that more than 1,107,000 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.

The number of people infected with COVID-19 across the world has surpassed 7,093,000 and the death toll has exceeded 406,000.

Source: Iranian media