The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health issued Monday its daily report about the coronavirus updates, recording 14 new infection cases and raising their total to 859.

The report mentioned that 549 PCR tests were conducted during the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of recoveries reached 234.

According to the report, no new corona-related deaths were recording, keeping toll at 26.

Lebanon has been fighting the coronavirus since February 21 when the first case was confirmed. The ministry of public health and the rest of the competent authorities have taken all the necessary measures to cope with the pandemic outbreak, achieving globally acknowledged positive results in this regard.

Source: Al-Manar English Website