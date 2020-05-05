The Ministry of Public Health issued Tuesday its daily report about the coronavirus updates, pointing out that only one new case has been registered, which added the total to 741.

The report explained that after holding 1474 PCR tests, one returning expat tested positive for the virus, adding that no new cases have been recorded among the residents.

According to the report, the number of recoveries raised to 205, and the virus death toll remained at 25.

Lebanon has been fighting the coronavirus since February 21 when the first case was confirmed. The ministry of public health and the rest of the competent authorities have taken all the necessary measures to cope with the pandemic outbreak, achieving globally acknowledged positive results in this regard.

Source: Al-Manar English Website