IRGC Chief Stresses Strategic Naval Unity to Bolster Iran’s Maritime Deterrence

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Ahmad Vahidi has underscored the critical importance of strategic coordination among Iran’s naval forces to strengthen maritime deterrence and safeguard national interests.

In a message commemorating Navy Day on November 28, Major General Vahidi stated that both the Iranian Navy and the IRGC Navy leveraging their operational experience, specialized personnel, and expanding defense capabilities serve as fundamental pillars of Iran’s maritime sovereignty and national security.

He emphasized that cooperation and strategic unity between the two naval branches significantly enhance Iran’s deterrence capabilities and maritime power, while helping to ensure lasting security in surrounding waters.

Furthermore, Major General Vahidi affirmed that both forces maintain comprehensive operational readiness and are fully prepared to respond appropriately to any threats against the nation’s security, vital interests, and maritime sovereignty.

He concluded by noting that the country’s naval forces rely on indigenous knowledge, operational experience, and the directives of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to sustain their readiness and confront potential threats.

Source: Agencies (translated and edited by Al-Manar)