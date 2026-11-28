Israeli Occupation Forces Launch Sweeping West Bank Raids; Settlers Attack Bedouin Homes Near Jerusalem

Israeli occupation forces carried out extensive incursions across various parts of the West Bank on Saturday, raiding Palestinian homes and firing tear gas and sound grenades, while settlers attacked homes in a Bedouin community north of occupied Jerusalem.

In the Nablus Governorate, occupation forces raided the village of Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya, the city of Nablus, and the town of Sebastia, northwest of the city. They searched several homes amid ongoing incursions, renewed clashes, and the use of sound grenades. A house on Al-Quds Street, east of Nablus, was also raided.

In the Qalqilya Governorate, occupation forces entered the city and the town of Azzun, located to the east. In the Ramallah Governorate, they raided the village of Al-Mazra’a ash-Sharqiya—searching a number of homes—as well as the Al-Am’ari refugee camp.

In the Hebron Governorate, occupation forces entered the town of Beit Ummar in the north and the city of Yatta in the south. In the town of Surif, northwest of Hebron, a young man was beaten by occupation soldiers during his arrest.

In occupied Jerusalem, settlers attacked homes in a Bedouin community near the town of Jaba’, north of the city, pelting them with stones. Simultaneously, occupation forces fired heavy volleys of tear gas toward Palestinian vehicles at the Jaba’ checkpoint.

Furthermore, occupation forces raided the Qalandia refugee camp north of occupied Jerusalem, fired illumination flares over areas north of Tulkarm, and entered the city of Jericho.

Source: Al-Manar English Website