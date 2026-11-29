Libya Files UN Complaint Against Ukraine Over Benghazi Strike

The national flag of the State of Libya, fluttering in the wind on a flagpole in Saint Petersburg. (Photo by Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Libya has filed a formal complaint with the United Nations and the UN Security Council over a Ukrainian strike on the port of Benghazi that killed two Libyans and wounded others, demanding an official and public explanation from Kyiv.

Abdul Hadi Al-Hwaij, foreign minister in the eastern-based Libyan government, said Prime Minister Osama Hammad had instructed the government to submit a formal complaint to the United Nations and the Security Council.

Al-Hwaij said the Libyan government “strongly condemns” the strikes on Benghazi port, stressing that their consequences went beyond a violation of national sovereignty and a threat to maritime security, also resulting in the deaths and injuries of Libyan nationals.

Al-Hwaij had previously announced that Libya would seek compensation from Ukraine for the strike on the port.

Separately, Libyan Presidential Council member Moussa Al-Koni held Kyiv responsible for the attacks on Benghazi port, describing them as unacceptable. Libya’s Foreign Ministry also called on Ukraine to provide official clarification over reports of Kyiv’s involvement in the attacks.

On November 22, Ukrainian drones struck the Libyan port of Benghazi. Al-Koni, who serves as deputy head of the Presidential Council, described the attack, which Ukraine claimed responsibility for, as tantamount to a declaration of war against the Libyan state.

BENGHAZI, LIBYA — NOVEMBER 22, 2026: 07 — Vantor satellite image shows a cargo vessel moored alongside a concrete quay in Benghazi. Smoke billows over the adjacent waterfront, with small bright fire-like spots visible near the vessel.

Following the attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that Kyiv had carried out the operation in coordination with its Western allies. However, Italian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani rejected the claim, saying Rome and other partner countries had received no prior notification of the operation. He stressed that there had been no coordination between Kyiv and its allies and that Zelenskyy’s remarks did not reflect the facts.

The admission came after a telephone conversation with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday, November 27. Zelenskyy pledged to improve information-sharing and direct communication between the relevant authorities in the two countries.

According to statements issued by Libyan authorities, the November 22 attack killed two members of the Libyan National Army’s naval forces. The incident has prompted calls in Libya for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the operation, accountability for those responsible, and compensation for the damage caused.

Source: Agencies