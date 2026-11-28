Iraqi National Security Advisor Meets Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council in Tehran and Discusses Bilateral Issues

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Major General Mohsen Rezaei, during his meeting with Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim Al-Araji, emphasized the necessity of full implementation of the security agreement between the two countries and strengthening security and stability along the shared borders.

He added that an independent, strong, and advanced Iraq can form one of the pillars of the new security architecture in the region.

He also stressed the importance of expanding economic cooperation between the two countries, affirming the necessity of not allowing foreign parties to negatively affect this cooperation.

For his part, Al-Araji affirmed his country’s commitment to implementing the security agreement concluded between the two countries.

Al-Araji said that Iraq’s will lies in the full implementation of the security agreement, stressing that his country will not allow its airspace or territory to be used to launch any operations against Iran or other neighboring countries.

Source: Al-Manar English Website