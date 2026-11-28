US Will Not Even Dream of Military Presence in Persian Gulf: Iran’s Judiciary Chief

Iranian Judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Eje’i says US forces will never again be able to establish a presence or operate freely in the Persian Gulf, which is now strictly under the control of Iran’s Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

“The Americans will no longer even dream of being present and operating in the Persian Gulf, because the Persian Gulf is under the control of the brave, loyalist forces of the Army and the IRGC of Islamic Iran,” Mohseni-Eje’i said in a message on Saturday marking Iran’s Navy Day.

He added that the Navy exercises control over waters stretching from the eastern Strait of Hormuz to the northern Indian Ocean, expressing confidence that victory would ultimately belong to Iran’s Armed Forces.

He noted that the Iranian Navy is a key component of the country’s national strength, tasked with safeguarding Iran’s maritime power and carrying on the legacy of sailors killed aboard the Dena, Joshan, Sahand and Sabalan vessels.

The Judiciary chief said Iranian Navy personnel, standing shoulder to shoulder with their IRGC comrades, have confronted the firepower of arrogant aggressors and driven the United States out of the Persian Gulf.

Iranian military officials have repeatedly said since mid-2026 that US forces and vessels have been driven out of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

In August, an IRGC spokesman announced that the Persian Gulf was “completely free” of US warships.

By October, Brigadier General Ali Fadavi, a senior adviser to the IRGC commander-in-chief, said that for the first time no American vessels were present in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, the Sea of Oman, or even the northern Indian Ocean.

In his message, Mohseni-Eje’i also paid tribute to all Navy personnel killed in action, both from the Army and the IRGC, particularly the 104 crew members of the Dena warship.

The frigate IRIS Dena was sunk on March 4, when a US submarine fired a torpedo at it in the Indian Ocean, about 19 nautical miles off Galle, Sri Lanka, as the vessel returned from an Indian naval exercise.

Sri Lankan authorities recovered 87 bodies and rescued 32 sailors, while further crew members were initially reported missing.

Source: Press tv