Pezeshkian Rejects US Pressure, Vows Resistance as IRGC Warns US Bases Within Iranian Missile Range

A man waves an Iranian flag before a political billboard at Valiasr Square in central Tehran on August 8, 2026. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP via Getty Images) /

Iran has reiterated its determination to resist US pressure while keeping diplomatic channels open, with President Masoud Pezeshkian stressing that Tehran will not compromise its sovereignty in the face of aggression and intimidation, as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned that US military bases across the region remain within range of Iranian fire.

The statements reflect Tehran’s broader position amid ongoing tensions with Washington: a willingness to pursue negotiations and diplomatic solutions, coupled with a firm rejection of what Iranian officials describe as attempts to force the country into submission.

Speaking on Sunday, at a meeting with members of the Market Trustees Council and representatives of trade unions, Pezeshkian said the government was pursuing diplomatic initiatives and hoped they would produce tangible results.

“We are making every effort to pursue negotiations through a rational approach. However, we will not bow to aggression or any reckless actions by our enemies. We do not accept humiliation, and we stand against arrogance and bullying,” he said.

The meeting was attended by the ministers of industry, mines and trade, and economy and finance, as well as the governor of the Central Bank and the head of the Tax Affairs Organization.

Turning to domestic economic challenges, Pezeshkian stressed the need to address citizens’ concerns, sustain the country’s development, and increase production. He said the government was determined to resolve the difficulties facing business owners and market traders, adding that addressing their problems was among its responsibilities.

Referring to concerns raised by trade union representatives and market officials, the president said currency and financial problems could be addressed through greater cooperation and coordinated action by the Central Bank, under the supervision of the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

He also expressed his readiness to hold daily meetings with shopkeepers and market representatives to address their concerns and help safeguard citizens’ livelihoods.

امروز در جلسه با رؤسای اتحادیه‌ها و اصناف گفتم ما در جنگ اقتصادی هستیم اما با سران قوا مصمم و یکدلیم و توافق کرده‌ایم موانع را خارج از چارچوب‌های سابق متناسب با شرایط جنگی از پیش پای شما برداریم. با درک وضعیت و شرایط متقابل یکدیگر و با کمکِ هم از این مرحله نیز عبور خواهیم کرد. — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) November 29, 2026

Pezeshkian further called for a review of laws and regulations that hinder commercial activity and restrict production growth, saying legislation could be adjusted to reflect wartime conditions.

On the domestic front, the president warned against attempts to deepen divisions among different segments of Iranian society, describing the promotion of internal discord as one of the enemy’s objectives.

“We must all stand together to confront attempts to sow division and fuel internal disputes,” he said.

He added that the aggressor was seeking to force the Iranian people into submission through air, sea, and land blockades and sanctions. Nevertheless, he expressed confidence that Iran could overcome the crisis through consultation, cooperation, and national solidarity.

Reiterating his position on diplomacy, Pezeshkian said Tehran would continue pursuing negotiations through a rational approach but would not allow diplomatic efforts to become a pretext for accepting aggression or humiliation.

Mohebi: US Military Bases in Region Within Range of Iranian Fire

Echoing the government’s defiant stance, Brigadier General Hossein Mohebi, spokesman for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, claimed that the enemy had suffered a military defeat, describing it as definitive at the tactical, operational, and strategic levels.

Speaking on Sunday, at the first meeting of the Central Committee for the Commemoration of the “Ten Days of Insight and Resistance,” held at the headquarters of the Islamic Propagation Coordination Council, Mohebi said the enemy’s withdrawal and the termination of military operations demonstrated its inability to achieve its objectives.

He argued that the war had ended after the enemy recognized that it could not accomplish its military goals and subsequently turned to mediation efforts in an attempt to reach an understanding and agreement.

Mohebi also described US hostility toward Iran as longstanding, saying it predated the 1979 Islamic Revolution and could be traced back to the 1953 coup. He stressed that this hostility had never ceased and had repeatedly manifested itself in different forms.

Turning to the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, the IRGC spokesman said the waterway had recorded 285 vessel transits per day before what he called the “Third Imposed War,” including 232 transits linked to the United States. He claimed that no vessels were currently transiting the strait.

Mohebi further said Washington was establishing military bases in the Horn of Africa and Kenya because it understood that its existing bases in the region were within range of Iranian fire.

Concluding his remarks, the IRGC spokesman emphasized the importance of awareness and insight in confronting challenges, arguing that historical events had demonstrated that people could effectively manage developments when equipped with sufficient understanding and awareness.

Source: Agencies (translated and edited by Al-Manar)