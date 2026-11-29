Southern Lebanese Defy Israeli Escalation, Stand Firm on Their Right to Return Home

Residents gather in Nabatieh Al-Fawqa, southern Lebanon, under Lebanese Army escort on November 29, 2026, reaffirming their determination to return to their homes despite continued Israeli attacks.

In an initiative aimed at breaking the restrictions on access to the town and overcoming the fear preventing residents from returning, more than 100 people from Nabatieh Al-Fawqa entered the Hosseiniya square accompanied by the Lebanese Army, where they shared a communal breakfast.

The gathering came as Israeli occupation forces intensified military operations across southern Lebanon, with airstrikes, artillery shelling, machine-gun fire, demolitions, and illumination bombs reported in several neighboring towns.

Nabatieh Al-Fawqa Mayor Zein Ghandour expressed hope that residents would soon be able to complete their permanent return, noting that the town remains entirely uninhabited.

In a separate show of determination, residents of Hadatha and neighboring villages organized a gathering outside the town’s entrance, reaffirming their commitment to returning to their homes and villages. They called for an end to the restrictions preventing them from going back to their communities.

Live: People of Nabatiyeh al Fawqa, right next to Kfartebnit and Ali al-Taher hill, gather for a breakfast in the central square of their evacuated town that is still targeted every day by heavy artillery and airstrikes on its outskirts, defying Israeli occupation restrictions. https://t.co/hXFDpVBa12 — Hadi Hoteit | هادي حطيط (@HadiHtt) November 29, 2026

Israeli Airstrikes, Artillery Shelling Targets Southern Lebanon

Meanwhile, Israeli forces continued their attacks across southern Lebanon, launching airstrikes and artillery barrages against several towns and areas, alongside military movements, machine-gun fire, explosions, and the deployment of illumination bombs.

Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes targeting the outskirts of Baraachit, the outskirts of Shaqra toward Wadi al-Salouqi, and Talousa in the direction of the same valley.

Artillery shelling struck Khiam and its surrounding plain, Al-Habbariyeh, Hadatha, the outskirts of Baraachit, Al-Mansouri, Wadi Zibqin, Wadi al-Salouqi, and the Khardali road. Several mortar shells were also fired toward Majdal Zoun.

Machine-gun fire was reported toward Majdal Zoun, Wadi al-Salouqi in the direction of Houla and Shaqra, and the city of Khiam. The firing in Wadi al-Salouqi coincided with movements by Israeli military vehicles and artillery shelling, while Majdal Zoun came under machine-gun fire alongside mortar attacks.

Israeli occupation forces also carried out an explosion in Kfar Tebnit, where military vehicle movements were reported. Additional military movements were recorded in Wadi al-Salouqi toward Houla and Shaqra.

Al-Manar correspondent: #Israeli occupation forces carry out a demolition operation in the town of Kfar Tebnit, southern #Lebanon https://t.co/scb4tvVtAU — Al-Manar English (@manarenglish) November 29, 2026

Meanwhile, illumination bombs were dropped over the Litani River near Eastern Zawtar and over the outskirts of Mayfadoun.

Video shows #Israeli occupation forces shelling the outskirts of Maifdoun in southern #Lebanon with artillery fire https://t.co/D8nEEdNuJI — Al-Manar English (@manarenglish) November 29, 2026

Details of Israeli Attacks

According to a report by Al-Manar correspondent, artillery shelling targeted al-Habbariyeh, Hadatha, the outskirts of Baraachit, Wadi Zibqin, the plain and city of Khiam, Al-Mansouri, Wadi Al-Slouqi, toward Touline and Houla, and the Khardali road. Several mortar shells were also fired toward Majdal Zoun.

Israeli warplanes struck the outskirts of Baraachit, the outskirts of Shaqra toward Wadi Al-Slouqi, and Talousa in the direction of the valley.

Machine-gun fire was reported toward Majdal Zoun, the city of Khiam, and Wadi al-Salouqi toward Houla and Shaqra. The latter coincided with Israeli military vehicle movements and artillery shelling. Majdal Zoun was also subjected to machine-gun fire and mortar attacks.

Israeli forces carried out an explosion in Kfar Tebnit, while military vehicle movements were recorded in the town and in Wadi al-Salouqi toward Houla and Shaqra.

Illumination bombs were also dropped over the Litani River near Eastern Zawtar and over the outskirts of Mayfadoun.

The escalation comes as residents of southern Lebanon continue to assert their right to return to their homes and villages, with the Lebanese Army accompanying residents in efforts to regain access to their communities despite the ongoing Israeli attacks.