Eisenkot: I Call on Netanyahu and His Team Tonight for Serious Negotiations Based on the Proposal He Has Not Yet Responded To

Head of the Yashar Party, Gadi Eisenkot, said: “The unity that Israel needs, and which I am ready to achieve and pay political prices for, is unity among the citizens of Israel based on values—a unity built on a new and different approach that appreciates and elevates Israeli solidarity, which I consider a core element of Israeli national security.”

He added: “Therefore, last Sunday a detailed proposal was submitted to Netanyahu via a secret channel established at his request. The proposal included addressing fundamental issues, and regarding some of them—as I informed you before Shabbat began—we made significant concessions on our part, prior to signing another coalition agreement, and up to this moment we have not received any response regarding these issues.”

He continued: “For about three weeks, my team and I have been proposing and pursuing real, honest, and intensive negotiations, yet we are facing rejection and evasion. During the past period, the basic principles of the government I intend to present to be sworn in over the coming days have been formulated, and these principles will form the basis for any future government under my leadership.”

He said: “If the Likud party is ready for real unity, I am prepared to test the extent of its seriousness over the next twenty-four hours. I call on Netanyahu and his team, tonight, to come to the Dan Accadia Hotel in Herzliya, where I am with my negotiating team, for real and intensive negotiations regarding the basic principles and political issues, based on the detailed proposal to which Netanyahu has not responded so far.”

He concluded: “I am committed to the citizens of Israel, including those who did not vote for me and my partners, to continue working to form a good government for all citizens of Israel over the next few days.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website