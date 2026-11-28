Saudi-Led Strikes Hit Sanaa, Taiz, Lahj, Al-Bayda and Saada; 18 Wounded, Including Woman and Two Girls

On Saturday, Saudi-led airstrikes targeted several areas across Yemen including the capital, Sanaa, and the governorates of Taiz, Lahj, Al-Bayda, and Saada injuring civilians, including a woman and two young girls, and damaging homes and civilian infrastructure.

13 Injured in Sanaa

In the capital, Sanaa, the number of people injured following an attack on the residential neighborhood of Bir Abu Shamla in the Al-Tahrir district has risen to 13, with three victims in critical condition. According to the Saba news agency, several homes were damaged and the lives and property of civilians were put at risk.

The bombardment also struck a gas station in the village of Beit Al-Shaabi in the Bani Matar district, west of the capital.

Woman and Two Girls Injured in Taiz

In Taiz Governorate, a woman and two young girls were wounded in an airstrike that targeted the village of Al-Ruhn in the Sabir Al-Mawadim district, southeast of Taiz city. Another airstrike was carried out in the Al-Shamayatayn district of the same governorate.

Additionally, the Al-Mukha power plant—situated on the Red Sea coast in the western part of Taiz Governorate—was struck by five Saudi airstrikes, according to reports from Saba.

Airstrikes in Lahj and Al-Bayda; Two Injured in Saada

In Lahj Governorate, Saudi-led aircraft conducted two airstrikes on the Al-Qabbaytah district, following an earlier series of nine strikes that hit four different areas within the same district on Saturday. The raids extended to Al-Bayda Governorate, targeting telecommunications networks in the districts of As-Sawma’ah, Mukayras, and the rural areas of Al-Bayda in central Yemen. Meanwhile, two civilians were wounded by Saudi fire in the Hattab area of Baqim District, located along the border in the northwest of Saada Governorate.

In a related development, the Ministry of Health in Sanaa reported yesterday that 44 people mostly women and children had been killed or wounded in Saudi airstrikes across Taiz, Sanaa, Hajjah, and Al-Hudaydah over the past few hours.

These events occur as Saudi attacks on civilian infrastructure in Yemen continue, resulting in casualties including women and children while the armed forces persist in their response to these assaults.

Source: Al-Manar English Website