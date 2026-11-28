Israel’s Cabinet to Convene Sunday on ‘Trump Gaza Plan’

The Israeli cabinet is set to meet Sunday to approve measures for implementing what has been termed “U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan for the Gaza Strip,” Israel’s Channel 12 reported Friday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is currently leading a caretaker government, had previously canceled a cabinet meeting scheduled for last Thursday evening, opting instead for more limited consultations a move described by Channel 12’s political correspondent as occurring at a “sensitive” time.

Almog Boker, a political correspondent for Channel 12, stated that Israel could approve the plan in the coming days, with preparations for its implementation to be finalized within a month of such approval.

Boker added that a multinational force is expected to enter the Gaza Strip by early 2027, deploying in specific areas along the “yellow line.”

Following this according to the same source a pilot phase for the “Green Rafah” project will commence, aimed at establishing “humanitarian zones” for Gaza’s residents that would operate outside the control of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), as phrased by Israeli media.

Last September, Israeli Army Radio reported that the political leadership had approved moving forward with reconstruction plans, including the establishment of a neighborhood to be called “Green Rafah,” located east of the city of Rafah.

Sunday’s meeting follows a phone call last Tuesday between U.S. envoy Jared Kushner and Netanyahu, during which Kushner urged the prime minister to proceed with the implementation of the agreed-upon measures. In a video interview with the German podcast “MD Meets” on Thursday, Kushner asserted that ending the war in the Gaza Strip requires negotiating with Hamas. He urged the adversary to abandon its “permanent war mentality” and instead focus on economic diplomacy.

According to Channel 12, Washington is pushing the adversary to approve the deployment of an international stabilization force in Gaza, the training of 4,000 Palestinian police officers in Egypt, the introduction of temporary housing, and the commencement of operations by a Palestinian technocratic committee in the southern part of the Strip.

‘The Enemy Entity | The Cabinet Prepares to Approve the Implementation of the Trump Plan in Gaza’

Last Wednesday, Israeli media reported that, during a call with Kushner, Netanyahu pledged to implement the “Trump plan” for Gaza and to allow the flow of humanitarian aid into the Strip.

The suffering of the Palestinians is intensifying with the arrival of winter; tens of thousands of tents housing displaced people have been flooded by rainwater, while the adversary continues to restrict the entry of shelter supplies and construction materials needed to repair damaged homes and facilitate reconstruction.

Earlier on Friday, the Civil Defense in the Gaza Strip warned of a humanitarian catastrophe threatening more than 1.3 million Palestinians living in uninhabitable tents. With a severe weather depression approaching, the agency noted that 200,000 dilapidated tents and approximately 1,000 shelters are at risk of being submerged.

Source: Israeli media (translated and edited by Al-Manar)