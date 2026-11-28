Top General Warns Enemies of Iran’s Firm Response

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Ali Abdollahi warned that any threat or aggression against the Islamic Republic will be met with a “decisive, effective and regret-inducing” response.

In a message marking the Iranian Navy Day, Major General Abdollahi said the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz have become the focus of strategic confrontation with global arrogance and criminal Zionism.

He praised the Iranian Navy and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy for their combat and operational readiness, saying their close cooperation plays a decisive role in safeguarding national security and interests, protecting Iran’s territorial waters, and asserting the country’s authority in the Sea of Oman.

The senior commander stressed that the Iranian military forces are prepared to deliver a firm response to any enemy threat or aggression in accordance with the directives of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei –the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

The general commended Navy commanders and personnel for their efforts to defend Iran’s independence, security and maritime power.

Source: Tasnim news agency