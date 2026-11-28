IRGC: Two More Tankers Explode, Catch Fire in Strait of Hormuz After Striking Naval Mines

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy announced that two oil tankers exploded and caught fire while attempting to navigate unauthorized routes in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement on Friday night, the IRGC Navy said one offending tanker exploded and caught fire after striking a naval mine near the entrance to Khasab Port, while another tanker suffered an explosion and fire along an unauthorized route east of the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the statement, the two tankers, like those that had exploded earlier, were attempting to secretly transit the Strait of Hormuz through a fictitious route while keeping their positioning systems switched off.

They were struck by naval mines and caught fire near the southern shores of the strait and Khasab Port, the statement added.

The IRGC Navy warned against navigation through unauthorized routes in the Strait of Hormuz, stressing that the entire fictitious and unauthorized passage is contaminated with highly destructive mines.

“Even attempts by tankers to navigate these routes with the air support of the terrorist US army will not save them from striking naval mines,” it warned.

Source: Iranian media (translated and edited by Al-Manar)