IRGC Air Defenses Force US F-16 to Flee Iranian Airspace, Warn of Decisive Response to Further Incursions

Screen capture of a video showing a US F-16 fighter changing course after beng forced to do so by IRGC Aerospace Force (November 27, 2026).

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force said a US F-16 fighter jet was forced to change course and leave Iranian airspace after coming under warning fire from its advanced air defense systems southeast of Hengam Island.

In a statement, the IRGC Aerospace Force Public Relations Office said the US fighter jet had approached Iran’s airspace while providing escort and air cover for vessels violating maritime regulations in the Strait of Hormuz.

The aircraft was forced to conduct a sharp maneuver and withdraw after encountering warning shots, the statement said.

The IRGC warned that attempts to bypass maritime traffic control and management systems in the Strait of Hormuz were “unacceptable,” cautioning that continued violations could inflict heavier losses on both the vessels involved and the military forces supporting them.

Map provided by Al Jazeera showing Strait of Hormuz shipping corridor and the islands located in the area.

Addressing US military commanders, the IRGC stressed that Iranian airspace constitutes “a red line” for the country’s armed forces, warning that any repeated violations by US fighter jets would trigger a decisive response from Iranian air defenses.

Such a response, it added, could leave the aircraft facing “a fate similar to that of the F-15 fighter jet and the American drones that were targeted.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website