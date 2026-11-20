Yemen Warns: Saudi Ports, Airspace, Power Station, and Riyadh Financial Center Are Targets

Yemen’s Armed Forces have announced on Friday a series of warnings declaring Saudi ports along the Red Sea coast, parts of Saudi airspace, a power station, and a financial center in Riyadh potential targets amid escalating tensions with the Saudi enemy.

In four successive statements, Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree issued the warnings, stressing that were in response to Saudi attacks.

In the first statement, Brig. Gen. Saree said Jeddah Port and all Saudi ports on the Red Sea coast would be targeted if the enemy carried out its threats to attack Hodeidah Port.

تعلن القوات المسلحة أن ميناء جدة وجميع موانئ العدو السعودي في ساحل البحر الأحمر ستكون هدفا لقواتنا في حال نفذ العدو تهديداته بقصف ميناء الحديدة. ونحذر الموظفين والعاملين فيها والمتواجدين بالقرب منها بإخلائها فورا والابتعاد عنها وندعو جميع الشركات الملاحية لإخلاء سفنها من تلك الموانئ فورا. — العميد/ يحيى سريع (@Yah_Saree) November 20, 2026

“We warn all employees and workers in and around these ports to evacuate immediately and move away from them,” the spokesman said.

He further called on all shipping companies to “evacuate their vessels from these ports immediately,” stressing that the warning comes in response to threats against Hodeidah Port.

Brig. Gen. Saree also warned airlines that Saudi airspace would become “a theater of operations for our forces in the coming hours,” with the exception of the airspace over the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

تحذر القوات المسلحة اليمنية كل الشركات الملاحية الجوية بأن أجواء السعودية غير آمنة لأنها ستكون مسرحا لعملياتنا خلال الساعات القادمة، عدا الأجواء المقدسة في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة. — العميد/ يحيى سريع (@Yah_Saree) November 20, 2026

In response to Saudi attacks on power stations in Sa’ada and Mocha, the Yemeni Armed Forces designated the Shuqaiq power station a legitimate target, warning employees and workers to evacuate and urging civilians to stay away, according to the third statement.

ردا على استهداف العدو السعودي لمحطتي صعدة والمخا الكهربائيتين نعلن أن محطة الشقيق الكهربائية ستكون هدفا مشروعا لقواتنا في الساعات القادمة وننذر العاملين والموظفين بإخلائها فورا وندعو المواطنين إلى عدم الاقتراب منها. — العميد/ يحيى سريع (@Yah_Saree) November 20, 2026

The fourth statement declared the financial center in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Economic City a military target, calling on employees, workers, and civilians to leave the area immediately.

نعلن أن المركز المالي في مدينة الملك عبدالله الاقتصادية في عاصمة العدو السعودي الرياض هدفا عسكريا لقواتنا ولذلك ندعو كل الموظفين والعاملين فيه والمواطنين للابتعاد عنه فورا. — العميد/ يحيى سريع (@Yah_Saree) November 20, 2026

Source: Al-Manar English Website