Hezbollah MP: Bets on Weakening the Resistance Are ‘Delusional’ Iran Will Not Yield to US Pressure

Dr. Hussein Hajj Hassan, a member of the “Loyalty to the Resistance” parliamentary bloc, stated that the events surrounding the Dahr al-Baidar truck incident and the detention of five individuals cannot be separated from the authorities’ policy of confronting the Resistance. Rather, he argued, it is the result of external dictates from the United States, Western nations, and certain Arab states to which elements within the government, the judiciary, and the security services have acceded, at the expense of Lebanon’s national interest.

He questioned the concept of state prestige and security in light of the ongoing Israeli assaults on Lebanon including the destruction of villages and homes, and the abduction of citizens pointing out that the enemy’s drones, attacks, and kidnappings are not framed as threats to the state’s security or sovereignty. In contrast, a shipment of explosives belonging to the Resistance intended for confronting the Israeli enemy—is portrayed as a threat to the state and its prestige. He argued that this logic contradicts the Lebanese Constitution, the United Nations Charter, and the national interest, while also placing the authorities in opposition to a broad segment of the Lebanese population.

Hajj Hassan made these remarks during a ceremony held by Hezbollah to mark “Martyr’s Day” in the town of Ansariyeh. In his address, he discussed political and security developments in Lebanon, the confrontation with the Israeli enemy, as well as regional affairs and developments related to the U.S.-Iranian standoff.

Hajj Hassan emphasized that any bet on the disintegration of the Resistance’s support base or the weakening of its popular presence is a delusion. He urged officials to view reality as it truly is—observing the scale of popular participation in events honoring martyrs across the South, the Dahiyeh, the Bekaa, Beirut, and the North rather than relying solely on accounts provided by external parties. He asserted that the arrest of a group of young men would not break the will of the resistance community. He described the detention of the five individuals as arbitrary and unjust, based on false allegations, and promised that further facts regarding this case would be revealed in due course. He noted that Hezbollah and the resistance seek stability, calm, communication, and dialogue for Lebanon, and that it is, in fact, certain political, security, and judicial practices that threaten these objectives. He added that those whose will could not be broken by Israel or the United States cannot have their resolve and steadfastness undermined by anyone else.

Regarding the regional situation, Hajj Hassan observed that while the United States may desire a war with Iran, it fears the potential consequences and repercussions given the capabilities, resources, and deterrent strategies that Tehran possesses. He emphasized that Iran will not surrender, and that the spirit of resistance as seen in Hezbollah, Ansar Allah, and Gaza cannot be defeated, regardless of the sacrifices made. He further stressed that martyrs are not merely individuals within their own families; rather, they are an intrinsic part of their loved ones’ consciousness and souls. Honoring them, he said, requires steadfastness, patience, and continuing along the same path.

He also touched upon the Strait of Hormuz, describing it as a strategic asset for Iran due to its direct impact on the global economy. He pointed to the damage sustained by U.S. bases in the region—noting that even members of the U.S. Congress have been prevented from inspecting their condition—as well as the technical issues plaguing American missile defense systems. He argued that these factors explain Washington’s apprehension regarding the fallout of any new confrontation, despite its desire to force Iran into submission. He concluded by noting that the possibility of war—or the avoidance thereof—remains contingent upon the existing strategic equations.

Hajj Hassan concluded his remarks by reaffirming the stance of the Axis of Resistance in confronting the United States and Israel. He invoked a saying attributed to the Commander of the Faithful: “Look to the arrows of discourse; where they converge, there lies the truth.” He suggested that the positions taken by the United States and Israel toward various parties and forces serve as an indicator that warrants a careful examination of existing stances and alliances. Furthermore, he emphasized that confronting the enemy and steadfastly upholding the truth are sources of pride and honor.

Source: Hezbollah Media Relations and Al-Manar English Website