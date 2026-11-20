Leader’s Advisor: Shanghai Meeting Carried a Clear Message of US Incapability to Strike Iran

Advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Mohammad Mokhber stated that “the Shanghai meeting carried a clear message to the region: the United States is no longer capable of launching a military campaign against Iran.

He continued: “Trump entered China carrying hollow promises and left empty-handed with a statement that was not satisfactory to him,” adding: “It is certain that the security of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz is a red line for Iran,” while clarifying that this “is achieved in accordance with the core conditions and principles of the Islamic Republic.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website