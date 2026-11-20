White House Removes Cyber-Security Chief after Series of Tech Outages

Sean Cairncross, top cyber-security official in the US government (image from archive).

The top cyber-security official in the US government is leaving his post after a string of tech outages which hit the National Security Agency (NSA), the US air traffic control system and some banks.

Sean Cairncross had been national cyber director since August 2025.

CBS reported he had been fired after losing the confidence of White House chief of staff Stephen Miller.

White House National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross will be leaving his position, a White House official told CBS News. Cairncross’ departure comes as the U.S. reels from a series of technological outages over the last week that have hit Microsoft services, air traffic control systems, banks and the National Security Agency’s internal network. The national cyber director, a Senate-confirmed post, advises the president on cybersecurity and coordinates cyber strategy across the federal government. An attorney, Cairncross has served in the role since August 2025. — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 19, 2026

Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted on X to say Department of Defense chief information officer Kirsten Davies was the new national cyber director.

Congratulations to the new National Cyber Director Kirsten Davies — look forward to working together to strengthen America’s cybersecurity. — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) November 20, 2026

The AFP news agency and CBS both said sources had told them Cairncross was fired, in a move supported by President Donald Trump.

The news, first reported by Axios, follows security concerns, including the ability of advanced AI models – mostly from US companies – to discover vulnerabilities which humans would not be able to find on their own.

Earlier this week, Rubio said there was “zero evidence” the outages were connected, adding “we are not under systemic attack”.

But the fact that so many have happened in quick succession has left some people worried about the safety of the tech which is heavily relied on in all aspects of daily life.

Cairncross was previously a lawyer in the Republican Party, before becoming the chief operating officer of the Republican National Committee.

In the first Trump administration, he was part of the team of the White House chief of staff.

He later worked in the private sector, before returning to government in August 2025.

The White House has not publicly confirmed the departure or given a reason to why Cairncross left his role.

Source: Agencies