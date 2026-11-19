Iran, China, Russia Tie IAEA Verification to End of ‘Unprovoked Aggression’

Joint statement at IAEA Board of Governors sets firm precondition for full resumption of safeguards activities in Iran

Iran, China and Russia have set a firm precondition: an end to unprovoked aggression against Iran before the International Atomic Energy Agency’s verification activities can fully resume.

The countries made the remarks in a joint statement delivered at the IAEA Board of Governors’ session in Vienna on Wednesday, under the agenda item concerning implementation of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) safeguards agreement in Iran.

They said military attacks against Iran’s safeguarded nuclear facilities and continued threats of further aggression had made normal safeguards implementation materially impracticable, describing the circumstances as exceptional and the prevailing factor in determining any verification activities in Iran.

“Unconditional insistence on normal implementation of safeguards at those facilities (Iran’s nuclear installations), without due regard for the objective impediments arising from the acts of aggression and persisting threat of the use of force, is not conducive to the full resumption of agency’s verification activities in Iran,” the statement read.

Therefore, resumption of the activities was conditioned on cessation of the aggression as well as “the removal of all threats of renewed aggression, and credible assurances that neither such attacks nor threats thereof will recur,” the nations said.

Attacks ‘Violate UN Charter’

The countries argued that military attacks and threats against Iran and its nuclear facilities violated the UN Charter’s prohibition on the threat or use of force, undermined the conditions required for IAEA verification activities, and jeopardized the credibility, integrity, and effectiveness of the safeguards system.

The statement also highlighted Iran’s authorization of all scheduled IAEA inspections at its Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in 2026, as reflected in the director-general’s report.

Russia, China and Iran said the inspections demonstrated Tehran’s continued commitment to its safeguards obligations and good-faith cooperation with the agency, despite serious impediments and persistent threats of the use of force.

The countries maintained that political and diplomatic engagement based on mutual respect remained the only viable and practical option for addressing the situation.

They urged pursuance of responsible, balanced, and constructive approaches and adoption of concrete steps to facilitate cooperation between Iran and the IAEA, while avoiding actions or positions that could exacerbate existing challenges or further undermine the conditions necessary for engagement and cooperation.

Two Rounds of ‘Wholesale Aggression’

The United States and the Israeli regime have, on two separate occasions—in June 2025 and February 2026—carried out acts of wholesale aggression against Iran, targeting its peaceful nuclear sites as well as military and civilian facilities.

The attacks escalated earlier aggression and were accompanied by persistent threats of further strikes, as well as highly alarming warnings regarding the potential use of nuclear weapons.

The aggression breached the fundamental principles of international law and the integrity of the international disarmament and non-proliferation architecture, including the NPT and the IAEA Statute.

Each round of the full-scale aggression was preceded by the IAEA’s issuing unfounded warnings about Iran’s nuclear activities a measure that was used by the aggressors to try to justify their attacks.

The agency has, meanwhile, stopped short of condemning the aggression.

Source: Iranian media (translated and edited by Al-Manar)