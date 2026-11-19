Iran Condemns US Aggression, Vows ‘Decisive Response’ to Any Recurrence

Foreign Ministry says defensive strikes targeted Patriot systems, drone and missile platforms at two regional bases; warns silence by Security Council undermines UN credibility

The Islamic Republic of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement strongly condemning the aggressive actions taken by the US military against locations along the country’s southern coast over the past few days.

According to the statement, in response to these actions and exercising its inherent right to legitimate self-defense to safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity Iran’s armed forces launched decisive defensive strikes against US Patriot air defense systems, as well as drone and missile launch platforms, located at two regional bases that served as the origin and support hubs for these acts of aggression against Iran.

The statement said that Iran’s defensive measures were aimed at targeting the source and supporting infrastructure of the aggression, emphasizing that the United States bears full legal and international responsibility for the consequences of this situation, having threatened regional peace and security through its violation of fundamental principles of international law and its unlawful resort to force.

Iran Urges Regional States to Prevent Use of Territory

While emphasizing the importance of respecting the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of regional nations, Iran has strongly urged these countries to take the necessary measures to prevent aggressors from utilizing their territory, bases, and facilities to plan, prepare, or execute operations against Iran, it said.

The statement noted that the failure of regional states to prevent such use of their territory—beyond violating the principle of good neighborliness—constitutes an act of aggression under Article 3, paragraph (f) of the Annex to UN General Assembly Resolution 3314. “This grants Iran the full right and justification to take defensive measures against these states. Nevertheless, it is pointed out that, out of consideration for neighborly relations and the interests of the Islamic Ummah, Iran has thus far exercised maximum restraint, targeting only US military bases and assets located within these countries.”

Warning to UN: Silence Undermines Credibility

Furthermore, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs—recalling the responsibilities of the United Nations, particularly the Security Council and the secretary general, to fulfill their mandates under the UN Charter—warned that silence and inaction in the face of the persistent violation of Charter principles (specifically the prohibition on the use of force, as enshrined in Article 2, paragraph 4) by a permanent member of the Security Council not only undermines the credibility of the United Nations but also paves the way for further acts of aggression, posing an escalating threat to international peace.

The Foreign Ministry condemned the irresponsible stance of certain regional parties that—while ignoring US aggression—criticize Iran’s legitimate defensive operations.

It urged these parties that, rather than complaining about Iran, they should prevent the United States from utilizing their territory and bases to prepare for and carry out acts of aggression against Iran.

In conclusion, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, while emphasizing Iran’s firm resolve to defend the country’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, stated that any recurrence of aggression or hostile action will be met with a decisive response from the armed forces—a response that will make the aggressors regret their actions.

Source: Agencies (translated and edited by Al-Manar)