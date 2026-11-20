Iranian Commander Vows Decisive Response to Any Strike on Dams

Abdolreza Abed, commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarters, stated that threats from what he termed the “enemy” to launch attacks on the country’s dams should not be taken seriously. He emphasized that Tehran would deliver a decisive response in the event of any aggression or miscalculation.

The Iranian news agency Tasnim quoted Abed as saying that his country possesses the necessary capabilities and resources to rapidly reconstruct any damaged infrastructure.

He added that the equipment required to carry out reconstruction work and repair any potential damage is already prepared and readily available.

Source: Iranian media (translated and edited by Al-Manar)