Systematic Destruction: Israeli Enemy Forces Pound Southern Villages as Demolition Operations Continue

The Israeli enemy continues its assaults on the villages and towns of southern Lebanon, in an escalation that targets homes, facilities, and infrastructure, alongside ongoing, systematic leveling and destruction in several border towns.

Last night, enemy warplanes carried out an airstrike on the outskirts of the town of Qabrikha, resulting in the destruction of a waste-sorting plant and a house in the area located on the edge of Wadi al-Salouqi.

In Zawtar al-Sharqiya, the demolition of homes continues, as enemy machinery persists in a policy of systematic destruction—a scene that documents the scale of the assaults on residents’ property and houses.

Enemy warplanes also launched an airstrike on the outskirts of Zawtar al-Sharqiya and another on the outskirts of the town of Mifdoun, while a further airstrike hit the Kfar Shouba area in southern Lebanon.

These attacks occur within the context of the ongoing Israeli escalation in the south, which has been accompanied by the destruction of homes and facilities, as well as the targeting of the essential foundations of life in the southern towns.

Source: Al-Manar English Website