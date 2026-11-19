Trump Hails “Friend” Putin as Bilateral Talks Open Ahead of Xi Summit

Russia's Vladimir Putin and US' Donald Trump in an image from archive.

​US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin began bilateral talks in Shenzhen on Thursday, setting the stage for a planned trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

​Speaking at the start of the session, Trump referred to Putin as his “friend” and expressed optimism about what the discussions could achieve, according to a recording released by the Kremlin.

​”We look forward to our meeting. We’ve had great relationships for many years, we’ve known each other for a long time, and I think a lot of wonderful things can come out of this or at least start,” Trump said.

​Trump Rejects “Globalist” AI Regulation

​Earlier on Thursday, Trump used his remarks to leaders at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in Shenzhen to declare firm US opposition to international oversight of artificial intelligence—an issue also set to feature in his expected talks with Xi.

​”It’s super intelligence, but we have to watch it… we oppose any form of globalist regulation or anything to control and stifle SI, and we won’t allow that to happen,” Trump said, specifically rejecting measures designed to control or restrict AI development.

​Iran War and Nuclear Arms Top Trilateral Agenda

​Following the bilateral talks, Trump, Putin, and Xi are expected to convene on November 19 for a rare three-way summit. According to a November 13 White House announcement, nuclear weapons reduction and the war on Iran will top the agenda.

​White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales told reporters that Trump intends to raise the issue of reducing nuclear weapons stockpiles, warning against the dangers of proliferation.

​”The president has made it clear that, among other topics, he will discuss the reduction of nuclear weapons in the world. This proliferation, President Trump believes, is very dangerous,” Wales said.

​A senior US official, speaking on condition of anonymity during a call with reporters ahead of Thursday’s meeting, confirmed that the war on Iran will also be a primary focus. “I think the president does intend to talk about Iran in the trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin,” the official said.

​Ukraine Left Off the Three-Way Agenda

​The Ukraine conflict is not expected to feature in the trilateral discussions. The senior US official pointed to a separate negotiating framework involving Washington, Moscow, and Kiev, noting that the United States maintains a “whole other track” of negotiations with the two sides.

​”China is not really a part of that track, so it doesn’t seem appropriate to have the Ukraine discussion there,” the official added.

Source: Agencies (edited by Al-Manar)