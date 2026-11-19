Israeli Artillery Pounds Southern Lebanon: Khiam, Zibqin and Kfar Chouba Hit in Dawn Barrage; Demolition Operation Reported in Kfar Tebnit

Israeli occupation forces targeted the town of Khiam and several other areas across southern Lebanon with artillery fire and carried out a demolition operation in the town of Kfar Tebnit, according to a report on the attacks as of 8:00 AM on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

At dawn, artillery fire struck the outskirts of the town of Zibqin in the Al-Kassar area, coinciding with machine-gun fire directed toward Wadi Zibqin. The dawn bombardment also targeted the town of Khiam, Wadi al-Salouqi (near Majdal Selm), and Wadi al-Hujair (near Toulin).

Artillery fire also reached the outskirts of the town of Kfar Chouba specifically in the Burj Matalin area, northeast of the town as well as the town of Al-Mansouri.

Additionally, occupation forces conducted machine-gun fire toward the town of Khiam, while an Israeli drone dropped a sound bomb over the town of Kfar Chouba.