Iran Army Chief Warns: Any Enemy Miscalculation Will Be Met with Crushing Response

Iranian Army Commander Major General Amir Hatami warned on Wednesday that any miscalculation by the Islamic Republic’s enemies will be met with a crushing response, stressing that Tehran will retaliate more forcefully and severely against any renewed act of aggression.

General Hatami made the warnings amid heightened regional tensions and the arrival of another US aircraft carrier in West Asia, warning that Tehran is closely monitoring developments and has not let up on its military preparedness.

“We are monitoring the enemy’s movements with vigilance and precision, and we are not wasting a single moment in preparing ourselves,” he stressed in remarks carried by Iranian media.

Iran’s Army Chief, Major General Amir Hatami, warned that Iran will respond more severely if the enemy repeats its previous mistakes. Follow: https://t.co/lOWmbBGix6 https://t.co/96QdNYr54g — Highlights (@highlightsnews1) November 18, 2026

His comments came two days after US Central Command announced that the USS Theodore Roosevelt and its strike group arrived in the West Asia region. The USS George H.W. Bush and USS George Washington also arrived in the region back in April and August, respectively.

General Hatami said all branches of the Iranian Army are continuously improving their readiness while keeping a close watch on potential threats.

“All branches of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, including the Ground Force, Navy, Air Defense Force and Air Force, are carefully monitoring the enemy and constantly upgrading their readiness,” he said.

Iran’s Army chief also said since the enemy’s failed attack on Iran, the Islamic Republic’s Armed Forces has strengthened their capabilities in accordance with directives issued by the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei.

“Given the orders issued by the Commander-in-Chief to the senior commanders of the Armed Forces, the necessary levels of readiness have now been achieved. If the enemy takes action again, there is no doubt that we will respond more forcefully and severely, without geographical limitations, against it and its supporters,” General Hatami stressed.

He also expressed hope that Iran’s adversaries will avoid miscalculating Tehran’s response, however, he warned of the consequences if they carry out any renewed act of aggression against the country.

“We hope the enemy does not make a miscalculation. But if that happens, it will receive a lesson that will serve as a warning to all,” Iran’s Army chief stressed.

Source: Iranian media (edited by Al-Manar)