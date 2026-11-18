Hezbollah’s Sheikh Qassem Offers Condolences on Passing of Ayatollah Khorasani

Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem has offered condolences on the passing of Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Vahid Khorasani, praising his lifelong service to Islam, his defense of the doctrine of Wilayat Al-Faqih, and his enduring contributions to Islamic scholarship.

In a condolence message issued on behalf of himself and Hezbollah, Sheikh Qassem extended sympathies to the religious seminaries in Qom and across the world, as well as the Muslim faithful, describing the late scholar as a prominent jurist of the Ahlul-Bayt (peace be upon them).

“The late Grand Ayatollah Khorasani dedicated his life to serving Islam and the doctrine of Wilayat al-Faqih,” Sheikh Qassem said.

Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Vahid Khorasani who passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 (image from archive).

His eminence highlighted Ayatollah Khorasani’s steadfast defense of the path of truth and his extensive scholarly legacy, including research, lectures, writings, and generations of scholars who studied under his tutelage.

“He left behind a vast scholarly legacy of research, lessons, and writings, as well as scholars who studied under him. This legacy continues to benefit us even after his passing,” the Hezbollah S.G. added.

Sheikh Qassem prayed for the late scholar to be granted the highest ranks in Paradise and extended condolences to his family, the religious seminaries, the Iranian people, and believers worldwide.

Source: Al-Manar English Website