Iran welcomed the nomination of Mustafa al-Kadhimi as the new Prime Minister-Designate of Iraq.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported the independence, national sovereignty, territorial integrity and political stability of Iraq, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Abbas Mousavi said in a statement on Thursday.

He stressed that the only way to resolve the conflicts peacefully is that all Iraqi political currents reach a consensus through democratic processes.

Therefore, Iran welcomes the consensus reached among Iraqi political groups today, resulting in the designation of Mr. al-Kadhimi as the new Prime Minister of Iraq, and considers it as a right step in the right direction, Mousavi noted, as quoted by Tasnim news agency.

While wishing success for al-Kadhimi, Iran hopes he can establish a new government to meet the demands of the people and the top religious authority of the Arab country and to create a stable, united Iraq with a significant position at the regional and international levels, the spokesman added.

“Undoubtedly, the alliance and synergy of all different Iraqi tribes, political groups and prominent personalities, including Mr. Adnan al-Zurfi, has been effective in the realization of this important goal and will remain so for the rest of the path,” Mousavi said.

He stressed that the Islamic Republic “declares its full readiness to cooperate with the Iraqi government so that it can overcome the problems and achieve the great goals of the Iraqi people and the top religious authority.”

Earlier on Thursday, Iraqi President Barham Salih named intelligence chief al-Kadhimi as prime minister-designate.

He follows two candidates who had been nominated for the role since former prime minister Adel Abdul Mahdi resigned from the post in November.

The first candidate designated to succeed Abdul Mahdi, Mohammed Allawi, withdrew his candidacy on March 1 after the Iraqi parliament refused to approve his cabinet.

The second was Adnan Al Zurfi, who withdrew his candidacy earlier on Thursday.

