Rafic Hariri University Hospital announced on Friday, in its daily report on the latest developments on the Corona Covid- 19 virus, that the total number of laboratory-confirmed infected cases that were quarantined in the hospital’s health isolation section reached 51 cases.

The Hospital received twenty suspected corona cases transferred from other hospitals.

The hospital report also indicated that four infected cases have recovered today after their PCR examination tests turned out negative in both times, thus bringing the total number of full recoveries to 50 cases.

“All those infected with the coronavirus are receiving the necessary care in the isolation unit, and their condition is stable, except for 2 cases in critical condition,” the report added.

In conclusion, the Hariri Hospital indicated that more information on the number of infected cases on all Lebanese territories can be found in the daily report issued by the Ministry of Public Health.

Source: NNA