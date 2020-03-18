Lebanon registered on Wednesday fourth death caused by coronavirus, as number of infections reached 133 cases, amid lockdown in the country.

In its daily report, Lebanese Health Ministry said a man in his nineties has died of coronavirus, noting that he suffered from chronic heart disease.

The deceased man was the father of one of the monks who had returned from Italy, Lebanese media reported.

The ministry added that the number of laboratory-confirmed patients with the contagious disease reached 133 on Wednesday.

It noted that the number of infections includes patients diagnosed at the Rafik Hariri University Hospital and a number of other hospitals across the country.

The ministry, meanwhile, reiterated its call for the Lebanese citizens to “abide by strict measures issued by the official references and to stay home unless absolutely necessary.”

Lebanese cabinet declared major lockdown last Sunday (March 15), in latest efforts aimed at containing the deadly virus which has killed nearly 8,000 people worldwide.

Source: Al-Manar English Website