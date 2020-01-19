Philip M. Giraldi, a former CIA counter-terrorism specialist and military intelligence officer, wrote an article, published by the American Herald Tribune Website, confirming that a US cyber-attack on the transponder of the Ukrainian plane and the Iranian defense systems caused the crash of Flight 752.

In details, Giraldi revealed that the Iranian missile operator reportedly experienced considerable “jamming” and the planes transponder switched off and stopped transmitting several minutes before the missiles were launched.

“The shutdown of the transponder, which would have automatically signaled to the operator and Tor electronics that the plane was civilian, instead automatically indicated that it was hostile. The operator, having been particularly briefed on the possibility of incoming American cruise missiles, then fired.”

It is worth noting that the IRGC rocketry force downed the plane while firing missiles at the Ain Al-Asad US military base in Iraq in response to the assassination of General Suleimani.

On January 3, a US drone attack targeted a vehicular convoy for the head of the IRGC Al-Quds Force General Qassem Suleimani and the deputy chief of Hasd Shaabi Committee Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, claiming both of them in addition to a number of their companions.

On January 8, the Iranian rocketry forces responded by firing 13 ballistic missiles at the US military base of Ain Al-Asad in Iraq’s Anbar, causing heavy losses upon it.

Source: Al-Manar English Website